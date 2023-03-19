Ubuntu's Mir 2.13 Released With Wayland Updates, Other Enhancements

Ahead of next month's Ubuntu 23.04 release, Canonical has published Mir 2.13 as the latest version of their software project that in its current incarnation is focused on serving as a Wayland compositor and abstraction layer.Mir 2.13 features a number of enhancements to its MurAL abstraction layer including support for noting output names, automate the reloading of the display configuration, a side-by-side layout mode to the display configuration setup, and an API for adding custom attributes to outputs.On the Wayland side, Mir 2.13 updates to wl_output v4 protocol support, support for detecting cyclic parent-child relationships, XDG_Shell v5 protocol support, and setting the logind session when Mir is starting. There is also XDG pop-up constraint adjustment support and re-compositing when display configuration changes mandate it.

Mir continues to see apparent interest by vendors with Ubuntu Core for powering devices like smart exercise equipment and other custom display and signage purposes.Downloads and more details on Mir 2.13 via GitHub