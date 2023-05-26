Ubuntu Forms An HPC Team To Push AI, High Performance Computing Workloads

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 26 May 2023 at 08:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU
Announced on Thursday was the Ubuntu High Performance Computing (HPC) team to promote Ubuntu Linux for running AI/ML, energy, bioinformatics, meteorology, and other workloads on Ubuntu Linux.

Posted yesterday to the Ubuntu Discourse was the team description and other information on the Ubuntu HPC team. The Ubuntu HPC team's focus is described as:
"The Ubuntu High-Performance Computing (HPC) team aims to provide the highest quality HPC infrastructure, applications, and user experience for the Ubuntu ecosystem. HPC is the bedrock that underpins several major industries and critical research areas such as AI/ML, energy, bioinformatics, pharmacology, engineering, and meteorology. The HPC team works to provide the best free and open-source HPC stack from packaging all the way to cloud applications for Ubuntu."

Wondering whether this was some new effort or just promoting an existing effort, the Ubuntu HPC team formalization appears to be new with the referenced Ubuntu-HPC on Launchpad having just been established last week (2023-05-18).

Intel Xeon Max with Ubuntu Linux


The Ubuntu HPC team will work on scheduling community workshops, development work to enable more HPC workloads on Ubuntu, maintaining relevant packages, develop new cloud flavors, create containers, craft more documentation, and related efforts.

Currently the Ubuntu HPC Team is staffed at five members. Those curious about the Ubuntu HPC efforts can learn more via this Ubuntu Discourse post.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion
Ubuntu 23.10 Improving PPA Management For Enhanced Security & Reliability
Ubuntu 23.10 Looks To dhcpcd5 For Replacing ISC DHCP Client
Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" Opens For Development
Ubuntu 23.10 Looks Like It Will Switch To Using Dbus-Broker
Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" Now Available For Download
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Has A One-Liner To Help Speed Up Linux System Resume Time
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
Big Patch Series Prepares The Linux Audio Drivers For MIDI 2.0
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series
New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port
Podman Desktop 1.0 Released As An Alternative To Docker Desktop