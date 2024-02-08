Canonical Improving The Thunderbird Snap For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 February 2024
Canonical is continuing the emphasis on Snaps for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release.

Up to now the Snap for the Thunderbird mail client has just been repacking the upstream Thunderbird Linux binaries. Sebastien Bacher with Canonical though has been reworking it so that Thunderbird is actually compiled from source when creating the Thunderbird Snap.

By building Thunderbird from source for the Snap, other non-x86_64 architectures can now be supported by the Snap as well as having greater control over the build and ensuring it's compliant with Ubuntu standards.

Thunderbird


The improved Thunderbird Snap is now available in beta form with plans of using this new Snap for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release. More details on this improvement via the Ubuntu Discourse.
