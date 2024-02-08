Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Canonical Improving The Thunderbird Snap For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Up to now the Snap for the Thunderbird mail client has just been repacking the upstream Thunderbird Linux binaries. Sebastien Bacher with Canonical though has been reworking it so that Thunderbird is actually compiled from source when creating the Thunderbird Snap.
By building Thunderbird from source for the Snap, other non-x86_64 architectures can now be supported by the Snap as well as having greater control over the build and ensuring it's compliant with Ubuntu standards.
The improved Thunderbird Snap is now available in beta form with plans of using this new Snap for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release. More details on this improvement via the Ubuntu Discourse.