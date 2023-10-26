Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" Opens For Development
Following this month's Ubuntu 23.10 debut, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS development has begun as the "Noble Numbat" release. A Numbat is an animal native to Australia that is a small termite-eating marsupial.
It was announced this evening that Ubuntu 24.04 development has officially begun. Auto-syncing from upstream Debian has begun.
The Ubuntu 24.04 LTS schedule puts the official release on 25 April. The feature freeze is 29 February, the UI freeze is 21 March, the kernel freeze is on 11 April. The Ubuntu 24.04 LTS beta is marked for 4 April.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS should end up seeing either the Linux 6.7 or 6.8 kernels, GNOME 46, hopefully Mesa 24.1, and a wealth of other package updates. With this being an LTS release, it will be a bit more conservative in terms of changes than the interim non-LTS cycles.
Stay tuned for more details and eventual benchmarking of Ubuntu 24.04 on Phoronix.