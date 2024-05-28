Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available For The Milk-V Mars RISC-V Single Board Computer

Canonical announced this morning an optimized Ubuntu 24.04 image for the Milk-V Mars, a "credit card sized" RISC-V single board computer.An Ubuntu 24.04 RISC-V image is now available for supporting the Milk-V Mars single board computer, which is powered by the StarFive JH7110. The JH7110 provides four RISC-V 64-bit cores up to 1.5GHz. The Milk-V Mars comes in 1GB / 2GB / 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4 versions, there are eMMC and microSD slots, HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, a combination of USB3 and USB2 ports, a 40-pin GPIO header, and other basics. Pricing starts out at $49 USD for the 4GB model.

While Ubuntu 24.04 is now available for this RISC-V SBC, it's known that the onboard GPU is not currently supported, PCIe support is incomplete with WiFi cards and eGPUs not working but NVMe drives should at least work, and the USB 2.0 port isn't supported by Ubuntu 24.04's Linux 6.8 based image. It's with the upstream Linux 6.10 kernel where there is mainline support for the Milk-V Mars More details on Ubuntu 24.04 for the Milk-V Mars via Canonical.com