Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available For The Milk-V Mars RISC-V Single Board Computer

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 28 May 2024 at 05:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
UBUNTU
Canonical announced this morning an optimized Ubuntu 24.04 image for the Milk-V Mars, a "credit card sized" RISC-V single board computer.

An Ubuntu 24.04 RISC-V image is now available for supporting the Milk-V Mars single board computer, which is powered by the StarFive JH7110. The JH7110 provides four RISC-V 64-bit cores up to 1.5GHz. The Milk-V Mars comes in 1GB / 2GB / 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4 versions, there are eMMC and microSD slots, HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, a combination of USB3 and USB2 ports, a 40-pin GPIO header, and other basics. Pricing starts out at $49 USD for the 4GB model.

Milk-V Mars


While Ubuntu 24.04 is now available for this RISC-V SBC, it's known that the onboard GPU is not currently supported, PCIe support is incomplete with WiFi cards and eGPUs not working but NVMe drives should at least work, and the USB 2.0 port isn't supported by Ubuntu 24.04's Linux 6.8 based image. It's with the upstream Linux 6.10 kernel where there is mainline support for the Milk-V Mars.

More details on Ubuntu 24.04 for the Milk-V Mars via Canonical.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Ubuntu 24.10 To See More Polishing, NVIDIA Wayland By Default & New Welcome Wizard
Mir 2.17 Better Supports Hybrid Graphics & Other Wayland Enhancements
Canonical Releases Landscape 24.04 LTS With New Snap Management, New Web Portal
Ubuntu Support Ongoing For The Arm-Based Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Laptop
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Recommending GNOME's VRR Option
Ubuntu 24.10 Is The "Oracular Oriole"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support