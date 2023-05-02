Ubuntu 23.10 Looks Like It Will Switch To Using Dbus-Broker

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 2 May 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU
While distributions like Fedora Linux have been using Dbus-Broker for years already as their high performance D-Bus compatible implementation to, for Ubuntu 23.10 later this year is finally where it looks like Ubuntu will be transitioning to this better alternative to dbus-daemon.

Ubuntu for a while has packaged dbus-broker in their universe archive while for the Ubuntu 23.10 cycle it's aiming to make it into the main archive and as part of that serve as the default replacement to dbus-daemon. This move is arguably long overdue with other Linux distributions for years having been relying on dbus-broker from the BUS1 project as a fully D-Bus compatible implementation but focused on greater performance and reliability.

Ubuntu + Dbus-Broker


This Ubuntu MIR request is working through the process of promoting dbus-broker to the main archive. It lays out the case:
- The package dbus-broker is required in Ubuntu main to replace dbus-daemon.
- The package dbus-broker will generally from server to desktop.
- Package dbus-broker covers the same use case as dbus-daemon but is a better alternative for the reason described in [this blog post]. Other distributions are using it for years, Fedora for example, [Fedora Wiki]
- There is no other/better way to solve this that is already in main or should go universe->main instead of this.
- The package dbus-broker is required in Ubuntu main no later than august due to [feature freeze], ideally we would like land it earlier in the cycle

Getting Dbus-Broker into Ubuntu 23.10 will give it plenty of time to bake ahead of next year's Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release. There's been indications going back to last year of Ubuntu possibly finally set to transition to Dbus-Broker given AppArmor support was added and other enhancements while for the next Ubuntu release in October it looks like it should finally happen.

Given that nothing more has come from the failed KDBUS effort or the BUS1 in-kernel IPC solution, Dbus-Broker is the best option currently available for this communication interface/bus between processes on Linux systems.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" Now Available For Download
Ubuntu 23.04 Desktop's New Installer Set To Ship Without OpenZFS Install Support
Canonical Livepatching Now Available For Ubuntu HWE Kernels
Ubuntu Talks Up Rust Kernel Programming Potential With Ubuntu 23.04
Ubuntu 23.04 Beta Released - Powered By Linux 6.2, GNOME 44 & Other Updates
Ubuntu Cinnamon Becomes An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 23.04
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Allow Tuning For Up To 10~15% Better Performance
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
Linux Kernel Drama: AMD's Spectral Chicken
Zlib "Next Generation" Preparing Massive Decompression Speed-Up
Linus Torvalds Cleans Up The x86 Memory Copy Code For Linux 6.4
Valve Issues A Big Steam Beta Update With Better Overlay, Linux Hardware Acceleration
Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" Planned For Release On 10 June