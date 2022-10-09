GNOME-Network-Displays Available With Ubuntu 22.10 For Miracast Wireless Displays
Among the new applications becoming available with Ubuntu 22.10 "Kinetic Kudu" later this month is GNOME-Network-Displays for dealing with Miracast wireless displays.
Miracast is the WiFi Alliance standard for high definition content/display sharing between WiFi devices. Miracast has been around for a decade and from time to time there is Linux-related work on it but seemingly not too popular. The gnome-network-displays package has been around for several years but only now is packaged for upstream Debian and in turn making its debut with Ubuntu 22.10.
The gnome-network-displays package is for managing Miracast use from the GNOME desktop. The upstream software is available from GNOME GitLab and while it's still under development, sadly it hasn't seen a new tagged release now in one year.
GNOME-Network-Displays allows for streaming the selected monitor when the Mutter screencast portal is active otherwise falling back to an X11-based frame grabbing setup. GNOME Network Displays has been successfully tested with LG webOS TVs, Microsoft's 4K Wireless Display Adapter, the HP Elite x3 Lap Dock, and various other Miracast-compatible devices.
The program can be easily installed on Ubuntu 22.10 and later using sudo apt install gnome-network-displays with the package being in the Universe archive.
