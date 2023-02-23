Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Following a small delay, Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS has been released as the latest point release for this current Long Term Support series for Ubuntu Linux.
As usual for Ubuntu LTS point releases, they are mainly about incorporating various bug fixes and stable release updates onto re-spun ISOs to ease with new installations. Installing Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS amounts to having installed an earlier Ubuntu 22.04 LTS revision and having then installed all available stable release updates. Plus now being the xx.04.2 point release, it also means offering a new hardware enablement "HWE" stack option to assist with better hardware support on newer systems.
With Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS comes the hardware enablement stack option of having the same Linux kernel, Mesa, and other key components as shipped more recently by Ubuntu 22.10. Those opting for a desktop install of Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS will enjoy the jump from Linux 5.15 to 5.19 for better hardware support, especially when it comes to improvements around the open-source graphics driver stack particularly on Intel and AMD graphics. From Linux 5.15 to 5.19 also comes some performance optimizations and other updates that can be beneficial for some sever deployments and the like.
The Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS HWE stack though still isn't good enough if wanting the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA3" graphics out-of-the-box nor the Intel Arc Graphics, which need a newer Linux kernel and Mesa.
In any event those wanting this latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS point release can download it now from releases.ubuntu.com.
