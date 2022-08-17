Official Ubuntu RISC-V Images Released For StarFive's VisionFive Board

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 August 2022 at 01:18 PM EDT. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
Earlier this summer I wrote about Canonical working to provide good support for StarFive's VisionFive low-cost RISC-V board. That work has now culminated with an Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS image for use on this Chinese RISC-V single board computer.

Canonical engineers spent the past few months back-porting various patches and ensuring that Ubuntu 22.04 LTS could run well on this RISC-V board. The StarFive VisionFive is a currently $179 USD RISC-V board that is intended to run full-blown RISC-V Linux distributions. The board is powered by a dual-core SiFive U74 RV64 SoC @ 1.0GHz, there is 8GB of system memory, a NVDLA deep learning accelerator engine, Tensilica-VP6 Vision DSP, and a neural network engine. The board also has WiFi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI output, four USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and powered via USB-C or from the 40-pin GPIO header.


StarFive VisionFive SBC


Canonical today formally announced the availability of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS for the VisionFive RISC-V board. The VisionFive is being supported for 64-bit RISC-V Ubuntu alongside SiFive's Unmatched and the Allwinner Nezha.

Meanwhile StarFive is already teasing that the VisionFive 2 RISC-V SBC will be coming out soon as its successor.
1 Comment
Related News
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Ubuntu Linux Preparing systemd-hwe To Ease OEM Hardware Enablement
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Released
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Delayed Due To An OEM Install Issue Leading To Broken Snaps
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Preparing For Release With Retbleed Patched, Intel AMX, Other Fixes
GNOME Console Could Be Ubuntu 22.10's GNOME Terminal Replacement
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Released
AMD Details "SQUIP" Side Channel Vulnerability For Zen's Execution Unit Scheduler
Glibc 2.36 Dropping DT_HASH Has Been Breaking Easy Anti Cheat Games With Steam Play
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes