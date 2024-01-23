Linux 6.8 Running Well On The AMD Threadripper 7980X, Maintaining Gains Made With v6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 January 2024 at 07:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Over the weekend I shared some benchmarks showing some nice performance gains with Linux 6.7 over the 6.6 kernel when running on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X HEDT processor within the new System76 Thelio. So now you may be wondering about the performance with the in-development Linux 6.8 kernel... Here are some early tests there.

With the System76 Thelio workstation testing with Threadripper 7980X, there were some nice gains on Linux 6.7 over Linux 6.6 for AI and other workloads. This may be due to the EEVDF scheduler work or other optimizations but I haven't bisected it to conclusively narrow it down at this point. After all, a win is a win with not showing any negative repercussions. The good news is with Linux 6.8 these performance improvements are maintained.

System76 Thelio Major
The new System76 Thelio Major.


Following that Linux 6.7 vs. 6.6 testing, I then ran a Linux 6.8 Git kernel build on the same hardware and same Pop!_OS software stack to see how the new kernel version is looking at its state now just being at 6.8-rc1... There's still two months to go before the stable release, but right now it's looking good.
System76 Thelio Kernels Linux 6.8

In my testing of the Linux 6.8 state against 6.7 / 6.6, there weren't any real surprises. There were just some minor fluctations in the kernel micro-benchmarks from Stress-NG and any other changes were just small and within the margin of error. So no exciting gains found at this point from Linux 6.8 on this System76 workstation, but on a positive note the gains from Linux 6.7 are maintained.
Geometric Mean Of All Test Results benchmark with settings of Result Composite, System76 Thelio Kernels Linux 6.8. v6.7 was the fastest.

Those wanting to dig through all these kernel benchmarks in full can find them via this OpenBenchmarking.org result page for the nearly 100 benchmarks in full.

I am currently running early Linux 6.8 kernel benchmarks on other hardware in looking out for any other possible performance changes.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.8 Now Enables -Wstringop-overflow To Warn About Buffer Overflows
Linux 6.8-rc1 Released Following Torvalds' Bout With Nasty Weather
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X Boasts Some Big AI Wins & More With Linux 6.7
LoongArch Lands Initial Rust Kernel Support For Linux 6.8
Linux 6.8-rc1 Should Release On Schedule Tomorrow
Linux 6.8 Merges Fix For Recent Performance Regression Spotted By Linus Torvalds
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
A Fix For The Severe Linux Performance Regression Spotted By Torvalds
Linux Distributions Now Encouraged To Build GTK With Vulkan
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To Ship With Some Extra GNOME Performance Optimizations
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
Many New Features Approved This Week For Fedora 40