System76 Rolls Out Lemur Pro Laptops With Core Ultra "Meteor Lake"
System76 has announced their newest ultra-portable laptops featuring Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake) processors. The Intel Ultra Core 5 125U and Core Ultra 7 155U SoCs are available and the Lemur Pro can be equipped with up to 56GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. System76 also continues to offer various AMD Ryzen laptop options if that's of interest. Meanwhile coming soon will be a new System76 Darter Pro with an Intel Core Ultra H-class processor.
The Lemur Pro product page has the new laptop starting out at $1399 USD for the Core Ultra 5 model or $1568 USD for the Core Ulta 7 model. The base model is with 8GB of DDR5-4800 memory while 24GB, 40GB, and 56GB options are available. Making the System76 Lemur Pro more interesting than the Meteor Lake laptops from the major OEMs is that Coreboot continues to be utilized by the System76 laptops albeit still requiring Intel binary blobs. And, of course, the official pre-loaded Linux support.
Those wishing to learn more about System76's first Intel Meteor Lake offerings can do so via today's press release.