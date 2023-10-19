COSMIC Desktop Rolls Out Lock/Login Screen, More Wayland Protocols
System76 engineers working on their COSMIC desktop environment for their Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux distribution continue to be quite busy working on this Rust-written desktop code.
October has been another busy month for System76 software developers in presumably aiming to have the COSMIC desktop in good shape for their Pop!_OS 24.04 release next year. The past few weeks has brought support for additional Wayland protocols, the lock and login screens coming together, continued appearance/UI work, and much more. Here are some of the October highlights that were just shared by System76.
- COSMIC's new lock and login screens have been completed.
- An initial design of the COSMIC Appearance Settings has landed for switching between light and dark modes and allowing color customization.
- Any theme changes are now immediately visible.
- Early design work around per-workspace tiling.
- Support for modifier-only key bindings.
- Support for the Wayland pointer constraints protocol.
- DMA-BUF screen capture support for benefiting tools like OBS Studio for more efficient screen capturing.
- DRM lease support for virtual reality (VR) devices.
- Continued UI work and polishing.
More details on these latest COSMIC features via the System76 blog.
7 Comments