SysVinit 3.10 Released With Better Interoperability For systemd's "machinectl stop"

When the user executes "machinectl stop", systemd sends SIGRTMIN+4 to PID 1 in the container, and expects that to initiate a graceful shutdown (power-off). SysV init now catches this signal and initiates a shutdown (shutdown -hP now).

While most Linux distributions are running on systemd as the init/service manager, SysVinit is continuing to be maintained. SysVinit 3.10 was released today with one new feature and some fixes. Coincidentally the new feature of SysVinit 3.10 is improving compatibility with systemd's machinectl command.The lone new feature of SysVinit 3.10 is respecting systemd's "machinectl stop" command for shutting down the system. The SysVinit 3.10 announcement explains:In addition to catching the signal from "machinectl stop", SysVinit 3.10 also fixes an issue with bootlogd that could cause the service to enter an endless loop and also fixes the formatting of the "shutdown" man page.