Steam On Linux Marketshare Crawls Up To 1.27% For August 2022

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 September 2022 at 08:40 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Valve just published the Steam Survey results for August 2022 that show a slight increase to Linux gaming as part of the overall marketshare on a percentage basis.

Back during July Steam on Linux hit 1.23% while for August it has come in at 1.27%, a 0.04% increase month-over-month. Meanwhile year-over-year, it's healthy considering last August was around 1.02% for the overall Steam gaming user-base at that time. On a percentage basis it's certainly a big improvement and likely too in absolute numbers with Steam's overall marketshare continuing to grow throughout the world.


Of course, the upward trend of the Steam on Linux marketshare over the course of this year has been in large part due to the Linux-powered Steam Deck and that reaching many more consumers. Valve continues doing very well in ramping up their Steam Deck production and delivering it to pre-order customers. Also helping the Linux gaming numbers is Steam Play (Proton + DXVK / VKD3D-Proton) continuing to mature nicely and allowing many modern Windows games to run gracefully now on Linux.


The impact of SteamOS with the Steam Deck is quite clear with it now showing up as the most popular Linux distribution in the Steam Survey results.


AMD CPUs since last month are more common than Intel CPUs for Linux gamers, again, due to the Steam Deck being powered by an AMD APU.


The AMD custom RDNA2 GPU powering the Steam Deck also remains the most popular graphics processor of the Linux survey results.

Those wanting to see all of the August 2022 numbers for the Steam Survey can find them on SteamPowered.com.
