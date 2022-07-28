Canonical Continues Working To Improve Its Steam Snap
Canonical engineers continue working on their Steam Snap for making that confined version of Valve's Linux game client viable and useful to Ubuntu gamers.
Their Steam Snap is still being treated as "beta" and thankfully hasn't yet replaced the Debian package of Steam available through the Ubuntu archives. Some of the Steam Snap's latest progress includes fixing HiDPI issues, addressing missing locale issues, and other fixes.
The week prior a new Steam Snap branch making use of "kisak-core20" as the Snap'ed up more recent Mesa libraries was made available. Shipping more up-to-date Mesa drivers inside the Steam Snap is obviously very useful for ensuring more games working on Linux and at optimal speed. Ubuntu itself continues sticking to the same Mesa version for the duration of its release cycle. So at least with that Steam Snap there is some value in having newer Mesa readily available for Ubuntu gamers without having to system-wide resort to a newer version.
The Steam Snap has also been seeing fixes around cloud saving as well as documentation updates.
Those wishing to try out the Steam Snap for Ubuntu can find the latest details on the package via canonical/steam-snap on GitHub and Steam on Snapcraft.io.
2 Comments