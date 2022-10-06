Steam Deck Now Available For Immediate Ordering, Steam Deck Dock Also In-Stock
Valve has worked their way through the pre-orders and ramped up the production of the Steam Deck to the point that the reservation queue is over. You can now order your Steam Deck today in-stock and Valve has also made available the much anticipated Steam Deck Dock docking station.
It's been more than one year since Valve announced the Steam Deck and after they managed to ramp up their production of this handheld Linux gaming device ahead of schedule, they have worked their way through the back-log and are now available to honor sales immediately with their in-stock units.
The Steam Deck is considered in-stock across North America, the United Kingdom, and the EU.
Valve also announced the $89 Steam Docking Station is also available for powering the Steam Deck as well as being able to drive up to two external displays and other peripherals.
The Steam Deck Dock also provides three USB-A 3.1 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and display connectivity via DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0.
The Steam Deck can be ordered from the Steam Store.
13 Comments