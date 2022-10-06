Steam Deck Now Available For Immediate Ordering, Steam Deck Dock Also In-Stock

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 6 October 2022 at 04:00 PM EDT. 13 Comments
VALVE --
Valve has worked their way through the pre-orders and ramped up the production of the Steam Deck to the point that the reservation queue is over. You can now order your Steam Deck today in-stock and Valve has also made available the much anticipated Steam Deck Dock docking station.

It's been more than one year since Valve announced the Steam Deck and after they managed to ramp up their production of this handheld Linux gaming device ahead of schedule, they have worked their way through the back-log and are now available to honor sales immediately with their in-stock units.


The Steam Deck is considered in-stock across North America, the United Kingdom, and the EU.


Valve also announced the $89 Steam Docking Station is also available for powering the Steam Deck as well as being able to drive up to two external displays and other peripherals.

The Steam Deck Dock also provides three USB-A 3.1 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and display connectivity via DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0.

The Steam Deck can be ordered from the Steam Store.
13 Comments
Related News
Steam On Linux Usage Receded Slightly In September
Steam On Linux Marketshare Crawls Up To 1.27% For August 2022
Atomic Async Page Flips Proposed, Valve's Gamescope Compositor Has Support Pending
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
Valve Expanding Steam Deck Availability To Asian Markets
SteamOS 3.3 Now Available With Many Improvements For The Steam Deck
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76's Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop To Make Use Of Iced Rust Toolkit Rather Than GTK
With AMD Zen 4, It's Surprisingly Not Worthwhile Disabling CPU Security Mitigations
Intel Laptop Users Should Avoid Linux 5.19.12 To Avoid Potentially Damaging The Display
Rust Infrastructure Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.1!
Debian Chooses A Reasonable, Common Sense Solution To Dealing With Non-Free Firmware
Fedora Linux Disabling Mesa's H.264 / H.265 / VC1 VA-API Support Over Legal Concerns
The Most Interesting New Features Of Linux 6.0
Apple M1 Linux GPU DRM Driver Now Running GNOME, Various Apps