Valve Issues A Big Steam Beta Update With Better Overlay, Linux Hardware Acceleration

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Valve is working toward the end of April on a high note as they issued a "significant" update to the Steam client beta.Tonight's Steam beta update provides an overhaul of the in-game overlay that provides various new features, a new "Notes" app, Steam client notifications are much enhanced over earlier notifications, and the screenshot manager has been improved to provide various new features.



Valve showing off some of the Steam overlay improvements in today's beta.