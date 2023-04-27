Valve Issues A Big Steam Beta Update With Better Overlay, Linux Hardware Acceleration

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 27 April 2023 at 09:30 PM EDT. 15 Comments
Valve is working toward the end of April on a high note as they issued a "significant" update to the Steam client beta.

Tonight's Steam beta update provides an overhaul of the in-game overlay that provides various new features, a new "Notes" app, Steam client notifications are much enhanced over earlier notifications, and the screenshot manager has been improved to provide various new features.

Valve showing off some of the Steam overlay improvements in today's beta.


For Steam on Linux (and macOS in the coming weeks), this beta update also now enables hardware acceleration for the Steam interface to provide for better animations akin to what is seen with Steam on Windows.

Today's Steam beta release provide various under-the-hood updates to the Steam desktop code, Steam Deck, and Steam Big Picture Mode.

More details on today's exciting Steam client beta update via the Steam blog.
