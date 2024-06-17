Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Sovereign Tech Fund Opens Up To Smaller Investments & Updated Criteria
With the STF application platform being open for new submissions, they have also announced some changes. First up, they will now accept a lower threshold for projects. Previously the Sovereign Tech Fund would provide a minimum of €150,000 per contract while now that amount has been lowered to a €50,000 minimum per project. This lower minimum is intended for open-source projects that may not be seeking a full-time engagement but rather to tackle smaller items.
The updated criteria is largely the same as before for the Sovereign Tech Fund. Funding applications are reviewed on the basis of the software being prevalent and relevant, if the software is not sufficiently funded currently, in the benefit of public interest, the necessary expertise within the project, and similar factors.
Software projects interested in submitting an application or simply wanting to learn more can do so via SovereignTechFund.de.