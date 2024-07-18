Sound Open Firmware 2.10 Brings Stable Support For Intel Arrow Lake & Lunar Lake
The Intel-initiated Sound Open Firmware project for open-source audio DSP firmware and related tooling is out with a new v2.10 release. SOF continues to be backed not only by Intel but also Google, AMD, Realtek, NXK, Mediatek, and other organizations.
With Sound Open Firmware 2.10 there is now stable platform support in the SOF binary release for both Intel Arrow Lake S and Intel Lunar Lake platforms. Great seeing Intel continuing to get the SOF firmware support for next-generation platforms out publicly ahead of the product releases.
SOF 2.10 also has a basic set of algorithms extended in multiple common upstream DSP topologies, Zephyr shell support to help in debugging by developers, new topologies for various Intel Meteor Lake and Intel Lunar Lake devices, and various other fixes and code improvements.
Downloads and more details on this wonderful open-source project via SOFProject.org.
