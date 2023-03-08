Samba 4.18 Released With Performance Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 March 2023 at 08:54 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Samba 4.18 is out today as the popular open-source implementation of the SMB networking protocol that allows for file and print service interoperability with Microsoft Windows systems in an Active Directory (AD) environment.

With Samba 4.18 introduces new performance enhancements, synchronization improvements with Azure Active Directory / Office 365, bug fixes, and a range of other improvements.

Samba logo


There are performance improvements with Samba 4.18 following recent regressions caused by security improvements around symlink race conditions. With Samba 4.18 the locking overhead is lower when dealing with contended path-based operations. Samba 4.18 has around 3x lower overhead in this area and the throughput of open/close operations is restored to around Samba 4.12 performance levels.

Samba 4.18 also has improved error messages for Samba tools, color output support for Samba tools when using the "--color" option, a new option to change the NT ACL default location, and Microsoft Azure Active Directory / Office 365 synchronization improvements. Use of the Microsoft Azure AD Connect Cloud sync tool is now supported for password hash synchronization so that the Samba AD Domains can synchronize passwords.

Samba 4.18 downloads and more information on the changes via Samba.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
GIMP 2.10.34 Released With JPEG XL Export, Some Backports From GIMP 2.99 Series
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.14 Brings A Handful Of Bug Fixes
Blender Shifting To Three Releases Per Year, Blender 4.0 In November
DreamWorks' MoonRay Open-Source Release Is "Very Close"
Blender 4.0 Hopes To At Least Have A Non-Optimized Vulkan Implementation
KiCad 7.0 Released For This Open-Source Electronics Design Automation Suite
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
Intel Continues With More Big-Time Optimizations To The Linux Kernel
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
Linux 6.3 Improvements Yield Better Chances Of Successfully Compiling The Kernel With ~32GB RAM