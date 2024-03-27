SDL3 Will Keep Wayland Default At Least For The Time Being

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 27 March 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT. 19 Comments
LINUX GAMING
Following several days of discussions from both sides of the table over whether SDL 3.0 should revert its Wayland over X11 preference in light of some aspects of the Wayland ecosystem support not being in good shape, for now at least SDL 3.0 is sticking to the Wayland support by default. It may be revisited though closer to release to see how the upstream support is for users of this hardware/software abstraction library widely used by cross-platform games.

Joshua Ashton of Valve's Linux graphics team sought to revert the Wayland over X11 preference for SDL 3.0 due to some known performance corner-cases and some of the protocols around addressing issues pertinent to gamers still settling down upstream and awaiting adoption by Wayland compositors. That merge request saw a flurry of activity the past few days while now SDL maintainer Sam Lantinga, also with Valve, has commented on the matter.

Wayland with Steam Linux gaming


Lantinga commented a few minutes ago on the matter:
"Thanks for the feedback everyone!

It sounds like the Wayland folks are aware of the issues and are making progress towards addressing them. I'll leave Wayland default for now while they are doing that, so it's easier for people to test and provide them feedback. We will re-evaluate this as we get closer to full release.

@Joshua-Ashton, can you create individual issues that impact this and create a task list in the original merge request report, for tracking?

I'm going to lock this conversation for now so we can focus on development."

So we'll see closer to the SDL 3.0 stable release whether the Wayland support at large for the Linux desktop is in good enough shape or if this next Simple DirectMedia Layer release will continue preferring the X11 (XWayland) route instead. SDL 3.0 is a significant update in general with many new APIs for game developers and other users of this abstraction layer.
19 Comments
Related News
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
SDL3 Preview Release Aims To Help Test The New SDL 3.0 API
A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine
DXVK 2.3.1 Allows For More Efficient Shader Code Generation On NVIDIA GPUs
SDL Storage API Merged For SDL 3.0
FEX 2403 Fixes Steam Support, Introduces More CPU Optimizations
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
exFAT Driver Boasts Much Faster "dirsync" Performance With Linux 6.9
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine
The Significant Corporate Importance & Pressure Around Mesa Open-Source Linux 3D Drivers