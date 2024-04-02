SDL 2.30.2 Released Along WIth New SDL3 Preview

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 April 2024 at 05:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
The Simple DirectMedia Layer software/hardware abstraction layer commonly used by games and other cross-platform software is out with a new SDL 2.30.2 stable release as well as a new SDL3 preview release.

The SDL 2.30.2 release fixes a performance regression for controller initialization on Linux, adds support for several newer controllers, fixes some gamepad mappings, and other changes. Among the new controller support is for the 6-button SEGA Mega Drive Control Pad for Nintendo Online, MadCatz Saitek Side Panel Control Deck, Hori Fighting Stick EX2, and Yawman Arrow flightstick.
- Fixed performance regression initializing controllers on Linux
- Added support for the 6-button SEGA Mega Drive Control Pad for Nintendo Online
- Added support for the MadCatz Saitek Side Panel Control Deck
- Added support for the Hori Fighting Stick EX2
- Added support for the Yawman Arrow flightstick
- Added a gamepad mapping for the Defender Joystick Cobra R4
- Fixed the gamepad mapping for the Sanwa Supply JY-P76USV controller
- Poll for the initial controller state when using DirectInput
- Allow using SDL_RWFromFile() with named pipes

Downloads and more details on SDL 2.30.2 via GitHub.

SDL logo


Recently released was an SDL 3.0 preview release and that as well has now been succeeded by a second preview release for helping to vet the major SDL3 update. The new SDL3 preview has crash fixes, support for raw keyboard events under Windows, the controller initialization performance regression fix for Linux, and other fixes.
- Fixed a crash when rendering lots of content using the Vulkan renderer
- Fixed text input being delivered when SDL_StartTextInput() hasn't been called
- Added support for raw keyboard events on Windows
- Fixed a performance regression initializing controllers on Linux
- Separated the joystick power state into battery status and percentage
- Added an optional user parameter to main callback entry points
- Case insensitive string comparison functions are no longer affected by locale

Those details and downloads via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Steam On Linux Use Increases - Moves Closer To 2%, AMD CPU Linux Use Hits 72%
Flax Engine 1.8 Brings ASTC Textures, New UI Editor & New Vehicle Features
Updated Windows NT Sync Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
SDL3 Will Keep Wayland Default At Least For The Time Being
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
SDL3 Preview Release Aims To Help Test The New SDL 3.0 API
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
GitHub Disables The XZ Repository Following Today's Malicious Disclosure
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization
Linux 6.9 Deprecates The EXT2 File-System Driver