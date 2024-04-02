Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
SDL 2.30.2 Released Along WIth New SDL3 Preview
The SDL 2.30.2 release fixes a performance regression for controller initialization on Linux, adds support for several newer controllers, fixes some gamepad mappings, and other changes. Among the new controller support is for the 6-button SEGA Mega Drive Control Pad for Nintendo Online, MadCatz Saitek Side Panel Control Deck, Hori Fighting Stick EX2, and Yawman Arrow flightstick.
- Fixed performance regression initializing controllers on Linux
- Added support for the 6-button SEGA Mega Drive Control Pad for Nintendo Online
- Added support for the MadCatz Saitek Side Panel Control Deck
- Added support for the Hori Fighting Stick EX2
- Added support for the Yawman Arrow flightstick
- Added a gamepad mapping for the Defender Joystick Cobra R4
- Fixed the gamepad mapping for the Sanwa Supply JY-P76USV controller
- Poll for the initial controller state when using DirectInput
- Allow using SDL_RWFromFile() with named pipes
Downloads and more details on SDL 2.30.2 via GitHub.
Recently released was an SDL 3.0 preview release and that as well has now been succeeded by a second preview release for helping to vet the major SDL3 update. The new SDL3 preview has crash fixes, support for raw keyboard events under Windows, the controller initialization performance regression fix for Linux, and other fixes.
- Fixed a crash when rendering lots of content using the Vulkan renderer
- Fixed text input being delivered when SDL_StartTextInput() hasn't been called
- Added support for raw keyboard events on Windows
- Fixed a performance regression initializing controllers on Linux
- Separated the joystick power state into battery status and percentage
- Added an optional user parameter to main callback entry points
- Case insensitive string comparison functions are no longer affected by locale
Those details and downloads via GitHub.