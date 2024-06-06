Shopping For A Launch-Day AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Laptop For Linux Testing

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

With this week's Computex announcement by AMD of the Ryzen AI 300 series laptop processors built atop Zen 5, one of the pleasant aspects has been several laptop models being announced already to be powered by either the Ryzen AI 9 365 or Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 flagship models. Some models are also already available for pre-order ahead of launch day. This is quite nice compared to in the past there was often at times quite a delay between the initial AMD Ryzen mobile announcements and being able to (pre)order any hardware. And thus I've already been looking around to coordinate near launch day Linux testing of the new AMD Zen 5 powered Ryzen AI 300 series hardware.I've been evaluating the different announced AMD Ryzen AI 300 series laptops to decide on what to pre-order to provide punctual support for Linux support testing and performance benchmarking of the first RDNA 3.5 + Zen 5 laptop processors. As is typically the case, I resort to usually buying one or two laptops each (interesting) Intel/AMD generation retail due to most major laptop vendors not being particularly concerned about Linux support nor their marketing budgets for review samples catering to the small percentage of Linux consumers. AMD also typically hasn't been helpful in providing any hardware on the laptop side for Linux testing. In the months ahead there will almost surely be new Linux-minded laptops from the likes of Framework, System76, and TUXEDO, but to be able to provide timely insight to the Linux support and performance at launch, it's typically left to whatever hardware I am able to afford in providing prompt testing for the Linux community.

Thus this week I've been looking at the announced AMD Ryzen AI 300 series laptops in deciding what model to pre-order. Most (all?) of the laptops available to pre-order for launch day availability so far are from ASUS. I haven't bought an ASUS laptop since I think the Intel Haswell days and there's been some discontent by readers and others around ASUS support and warranties more recently, but looks like I may end up buying an ASUS laptop to provide punctual Ryzen AI 300 series Linux testing in July. At least the ASUS laptop support on Linux has been improving a lot thanks to the work of Luke Jones on the ASUS WMI driver.Of the ASUS laptops available to pre-order, all of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 series laptops have been with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. That doesn't really interest me as I'd much prefer the integrated graphics only for Linux testing. Plus the hybrid graphics under Linux can at times be problematic and ultimately the NVIDIA RTX dGPU just leads to an increased price tag. It's a bummer that there aren't any Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 laptops yet with just integrated RDNA 3.5 graphics, but the lower tier AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 there is.The ASUS Zenbook S 16 3K OLED Touch Screen Laptop (6584435 / UM5606WA-S16.R3651TB) with AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 has just the RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics. The ASUS Zenbook S UM5606WA-S16 has the 10-core Ryzen AI 9 365 with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 3840 x 2400 OLED 120Hz display, and relies on the Radeon 880M integrated graphics. The price-tag on the laptop is $1399 USD.Plus this ASUS Zenbook with Ryzen AI 9 365 is expected to be available on 15 July while some models won't be out until 28 July.