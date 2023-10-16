Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rust-Written Coreutils Increases GNU Compatibility, Adds NetBSD Support
With the uutils 0.0.22 release an additional eleven GNU test cases are now passing compared to their prior release. There still is though 48 tests being skipped and another 171 tests that are failing. In any event Uutils continues making good progress to work as an easy replacement to GNU Coreutils. The uutils 0.0.22 release also introduces initial NetBSD platform support.
The uutils 0.0.22 release has various fixes to the cp command, a variety of alterations to the ls command, a variety of build system improvements, additional fuzzing of the code, and numerous other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the uutils 0.0.22 release via GitHub.