Rust-Written Coreutils Increases GNU Compatibility, Adds NetBSD Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 16 October 2023 at 06:26 AM EDT.
PROGRAMMING
Released on Sunday was uutils 0.0.22 as the open-source software aiming to be a drop-in replacement to GNU Coreutils while being written in the Rust programming language for memory safety, better performance, and a modernized codebase.

With the uutils 0.0.22 release an additional eleven GNU test cases are now passing compared to their prior release. There still is though 48 tests being skipped and another 171 tests that are failing. In any event Uutils continues making good progress to work as an easy replacement to GNU Coreutils. The uutils 0.0.22 release also introduces initial NetBSD platform support.

uutils logo


The uutils 0.0.22 release has various fixes to the cp command, a variety of alterations to the ls command, a variety of build system improvements, additional fuzzing of the code, and numerous other improvements.

Downloads and more details on the uutils 0.0.22 release via GitHub.
3 Comments
