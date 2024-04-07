Rust Bindings Are Being Worked On For Linux CPUFreq Drivers

One of the latest areas being worked on for enabling Rust programming language use within the Linux kernel is for CPU frequency "CPUFreq" scaling drivers.Linaro engineer Viresh Kumar posted a set of patches on Friday for an initial request for comments on providing Rust bindings for CPUFreq and Operating Performance Points (OPP). With these bindings he's created rcpufreq-dt, a Rust version of the CPUFreq DeviceTree driver. The cpufreq-dq/rcpufreq-dt is a generic platform agnostic Device Tree based CPUFreq driver used mostly in the ARM world.While these Rust bindings for CPUFreq are working and enough to get an initial driver created, the Rust code in turn depends upon a number of other bindings for the Rust Linux kernel code that have yet to be upstreamed. So it still may be a while before Rust comes to the CPUFreq space in the upstream Linux kernel but in any event it's the latest subsystem now seeing Rust binding activity.

Those interested in the RFC work for Rust bindings to the CPUFreq subsystem can find the patches on the Rust-For-Linux mailing list