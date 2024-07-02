Redox OS Doubles The Performance Of Its File-System & I/O Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 July 2024 at 08:13 AM EDT. 3 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Rust-written Redox OS open-source operating system is out with its monthly development summary that notes some interesting work taking place.

Redox OS is now receiving funding via the NLnet Foundation to work on Redox OS Unix-style Signals support. Redox OS also received a $13k USD donation to further work on its Termion terminal manipulation library. In June Redox OS rolled out a new default wallpaper and other updated visuals:

Redox OS official screenshot


Most exciting I found with the June update for Redox OS was the performance achievements:
"4lDO2 doubled the RedoxFS performance by reducing the number of context switch roundtrips per block read and write.

He also applied this improvement on the SATA, NVMe, USB SCSI and VirtIO Block drivers."

Great to see and should be a big win for RedoxOS and I/O performance at large for this from-scratch Rust operating system.

Redox OS has also been working on improvements to its libc implementation, better USB and PCI driver support, and enabling more programs to run on Redox OS. For more details on these efforts, visit Redox-OS.org.
3 Comments
