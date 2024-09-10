Redox OS 0.9 Brings COSMIC Apps, Better Performance & Improved Linux App Compatibility

Redox OS 0.9 has been released today as a big update to this from-scratch Rust-written open-source operating system.Redox OS 0.9 is a big update with it being quite a while since their prior release. Redox OS 0.9 integrates various apps from the COSMIC desktop environment being developed by System76. Redox OS 0.9 also has "massive" performance and stability improvements compared to prior versions. There is also improved process/thread lifecycle and signaling, clean-ups across its codebase, and "huge" improvements to Linux/BSD program portability.

Besides the screenshot above, the Redox OS project also published a video showing off their latest improvements to this Rust operating system.