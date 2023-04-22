Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Redesigned Flathub Site Launches For Flatpak Apps
Flathub.org features a new user interface, support for verified apps, and other usability improvements compared to the older Flathub design.
Those interested in exploring the new Flathub site and its continually growing selection of Linux desktop applications in Flatpak format can do so via Flathub.org.