Redesigned Flathub Site Launches For Flatpak Apps

A redesigned version of the Flathub website has launched for this weekend's Linux App Summit. Flathub remains the centralized website for exploring and finding new Flatpak sandboxed Linux apps.

Flathub.org features a new user interface, support for verified apps, and other usability improvements compared to the older Flathub design.

Flathub.org screenshot


Flathub.org screenshot


Those interested in exploring the new Flathub site and its continually growing selection of Linux desktop applications in Flatpak format can do so via Flathub.org.
