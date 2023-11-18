RadeonSI Gallium3D Enables VCN Encoder Intra-Refresh Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 November 2023 at 09:10 AM EST.
RADEON
In addition to the many OpenGL and Vulkan open-source driver improvements building up for Mesa 24.0, the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver has also been preparing some video acceleration improvements for this next quarterly release.

One new RadeonSI Gallium3D feature on the video acceleration side is now supporting intra-refresh (IR) encoding for Video Core Next (VCN). AMD has enabled VCN encoder intra-refresh support and exposing it via the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) with code merged last week for Mesa 24.0.

RadeonSI intra-refresh MR


This intra-refresh coding works with the AVC / HEVC / AV1 codecs with AMD's Video Core Next. This can allow for better efficiency although the current implementation supports row and column modes only.

More details for those interested via this merge landing the intra-refresh support for RadeonSI VCN.
