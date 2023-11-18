Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RadeonSI Gallium3D Enables VCN Encoder Intra-Refresh Support
One new RadeonSI Gallium3D feature on the video acceleration side is now supporting intra-refresh (IR) encoding for Video Core Next (VCN). AMD has enabled VCN encoder intra-refresh support and exposing it via the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) with code merged last week for Mesa 24.0.
This intra-refresh coding works with the AVC / HEVC / AV1 codecs with AMD's Video Core Next. This can allow for better efficiency although the current implementation supports row and column modes only.
More details for those interested via this merge landing the intra-refresh support for RadeonSI VCN.