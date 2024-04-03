Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Open-Source Radeon Driver Enables Support For Vulkan Video H.264/H.265 Encode
David Airlie's five month old patch-set for supporting H.264/H.265 Vulkan Video encoding has now been merged for this quarter's Mesa 24.1 release. Airlie simply commented in the merge request that hit mainline Git today:
This adds vulkan video encoding to radv for h264/5 under the vulkan extensions.
To enable vulkan video encode, build mesa with -Dvideo_codecs=h264enc,h265enc then run radv with RADV_PERFTEST=video_encode
It was with Vulkan 1.3.274 back in December that the video encode extensions were promoted.
Since last year the Mesa RADV driver has supported H.265/HEVC decoding while now encoding is part of the party too. For this quarter's Mesa 24.1 feature release is also Vulkan Video AV1 decode support.
It's great seeing RADV get squared away with its Vulkan Video API support and now here's to hoping more multimedia/desktop software begins allow using this industry-standard API for video encode/decode.