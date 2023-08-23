RADV Implements NVIDIA DGC Compute Extension
The VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute extension introduced in Vulkan 1.3.258 is now wired up for Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver and should further benefit VKD3D-Proton for Steam Play gaming.
This extension is a "compute" addition to the existing NVIDIA Device Generated Commands (DGC) support for allowing the GPU to generate commands for binding compute pipelines, setting push constants, and launching compute dispatches. In addition to NVIDIA engineers, VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute was also worked on by Mike Blumenkrantz and Hans-Kristian Arntzen, both of Valve.
RADV already implements the DGC extension which is used by VKD3D-Proton for Advanced ExecuteIndirect functionality and in turn allows the Windows game Halo Infinite to run with Steam Play. As of today the VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute extension is also supported by RADV and it too will be used by VKD3D-Proton.
See this merge request for the details.
