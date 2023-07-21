Vulkan 1.3.258 Released With New Host Image Copy Extension, NVIDIA DGC Compute

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Vulkan 1.3.258 was published today as the newest revision to this high performance graphics and compute API. There's many fixes with the last Vulkan spec update having been in early July but making this release more notable are two new extensions.Most exciting with today's spec update is VK_EXT_host_image_copy that was worked on by Valve's Hans-Kristian Arntzen, Faith Ekstrand of Collabora, Nintendo's Daniel Story, and other usual names. VK_EXT_host_image_copy is for allowing software to copy data between host memory and images on the host processor without needing to stage the data through a GPU-accessible buffer. In turn using this extension allows bypassing the need to allocate and manage the buffer and its associated memory. For some architectures this can also eliminate an extra copy operation.With this extension having been worked on by the major vendors, driver support will likely come soon for this functionality to allow software to copy data between images on the host.



Extending NVIDIA DGC for compute with the new VK_NV_device_generated_commands_compute.