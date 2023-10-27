RADV Hooks Up Image Compression Control To Workaround Game Bugs

Written by Michael Larabel on 27 October 2023
Samuel Pitoiset on Valve's Linux graphics driver team has wired up VK_EXT_image_compression_control support to the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) in order to workaround same game bugs being encountered with Steam Play / VKD3D-Proton.

VK_EXT_image_compression_control was introduced last year and enables fixed-rate image compression and adds the ability to control when this kind of compression can be applied. Valve is making use of this image compression control extension with RADV to disable compression when needed to workaround game bugs. They will use this Vulkan extension with VKD3D-Proton to disable DCC on a per-image basis where needed for working around select bugs.

RADV compression control extension


VKD3D-Proton will disable compression where needed and help in fixing bugs like this black flashing issue with A Plague Tale: Requiem, among other games.

See this merge request for more information on the adding of this extension to RADV. The code is now merged for next quarter's Mesa 24.0 series.
