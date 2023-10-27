Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Hooks Up Image Compression Control To Workaround Game Bugs
VK_EXT_image_compression_control was introduced last year and enables fixed-rate image compression and adds the ability to control when this kind of compression can be applied. Valve is making use of this image compression control extension with RADV to disable compression when needed to workaround game bugs. They will use this Vulkan extension with VKD3D-Proton to disable DCC on a per-image basis where needed for working around select bugs.
VKD3D-Proton will disable compression where needed and help in fixing bugs like this black flashing issue with A Plague Tale: Requiem, among other games.
See this merge request for more information on the adding of this extension to RADV. The code is now merged for next quarter's Mesa 24.0 series.