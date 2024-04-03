Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Lands New Extension To Better Debug GPU Hangs
VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report was added back in Vulkan 1.3.230 for allowing apps to track the binding of regions of the GPU virtual address space so they can be associated with particular Vulkan objects. By being able to track a GPU faulting address back to a Vulkan object can help in debugging.
In wiring up VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report support for the Mesa RADV driver, Pitoiset simply summed it up as:
"Can be very useful for debugging GPU hangs."
The merge landed today into Mesa Git ahead of this quarter's Mesa 24.1 stable release to assist in the GPU debugging. RADV is the first Mesa Vulkan driver supporting this VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report extension.