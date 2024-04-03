RADV Lands New Extension To Better Debug GPU Hangs

Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's open-source Linux graphics driver team has landed support in the RADV Vulkan driver for the Vulkan VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report extension with Mesa 24.1.

VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report was added back in Vulkan 1.3.230 for allowing apps to track the binding of regions of the GPU virtual address space so they can be associated with particular Vulkan objects. By being able to track a GPU faulting address back to a Vulkan object can help in debugging.

Radeon RX 7900 GRE


In wiring up VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report support for the Mesa RADV driver, Pitoiset simply summed it up as:
"Can be very useful for debugging GPU hangs."

The merge landed today into Mesa Git ahead of this quarter's Mesa 24.1 stable release to assist in the GPU debugging. RADV is the first Mesa Vulkan driver supporting this VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report extension.
