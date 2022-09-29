Vulkan 1.3.230 Published With Six New Extensions

This week's Vulkan spec update is on the larger side with six new extensions being introduced.There are a handful of issues fixed up in the Vulkan 1.3.230 specification update but most notable this week are six new extensions, two of which are new NVIDIA vendor extensions. Highlights of the new extensions include:- The VK_EXT_device_fault extension helps in figuring out the cause of GPU faults/ Calling the new function exposed by VK_EXT_device_fault after a VK_ERROR_DEVICE_LOST can be used for retrieving more information on the GPU fault(s) to help figure out the cause.- The VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report extension allows applications to track the binding of regions of the GPU virtual address space. These virtual address space regions can be associated with Vulkan objects. The intent with this is to assist in debugging of problems where a GPU faulting address can then be mapped back to a Vulkan object.- The VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 extension adds nearly all of the remaining pipeline state as dynamic state to help applications/games reduce the number of monolithic pipelines they need to create and bind.- If wanting to protect memory access on a per-pipeline basis, the VK_EXT_pipeline_protected_access extension can be used to do so on a per-pipeline basis rather than per-device.- NVIDIA's VK_NV_optical_flow extension is a Computer Vision (CV) focused extension for estimating 2D displacement of pixels between two frames.- NVIDIA's other new extension in this spec update is VK_NV_present_barrier. The VK_NV_present_barrier extension is for synchronizing corresponding presentation requests across multiple swapchains with the present barrier.

More details on today's Vulkan 1.3.230 spec update via Vulkan-Docs