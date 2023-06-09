Qt Creator 11 Beta Brings Integrated Terminal, GitHub Copilot
For developers fond of the Qt/C++ focused Qt Creator integrated development environment, today the Qt Group has published the first beta of this next IDE feature release.
As covered recently, one of the big features of Qt Creator 11 as part of Qt's drive to start adding generative AI is adding initial integration around GitHub Copilot into this integrated development environment. Qt Creator 11 has initial integration for GitHub Copilot via a new plug-in and can be controlled on a per-project basis if looking to use this AI-based code helper/generator.
Another notable change with Qt Creator 11 is adding an integrated terminal now into the IDE. This integrated terminal supports multiple tabs, various shells, and other features.
Qt Creator 11 also has various other UI changes, many issues were fixed when editing C++ and QML code, support for adding files directly to CMake project files, and a lightweight Axivion static analyzer that is now available in experimental form.
Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 11 Beta release can be found via Qt.io.
3 Comments