Qt Creator 11 Beta Brings Integrated Terminal, GitHub Copilot

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 9 June 2023 at 06:30 AM EDT. 3 Comments
QT
For developers fond of the Qt/C++ focused Qt Creator integrated development environment, today the Qt Group has published the first beta of this next IDE feature release.

As covered recently, one of the big features of Qt Creator 11 as part of Qt's drive to start adding generative AI is adding initial integration around GitHub Copilot into this integrated development environment. Qt Creator 11 has initial integration for GitHub Copilot via a new plug-in and can be controlled on a per-project basis if looking to use this AI-based code helper/generator.

Qt Creator IDE terminal


Another notable change with Qt Creator 11 is adding an integrated terminal now into the IDE. This integrated terminal supports multiple tabs, various shells, and other features.

Qt Creator 11 also has various other UI changes, many issues were fixed when editing C++ and QML code, support for adding files directly to CMake project files, and a lightweight Axivion static analyzer that is now available in experimental form.

Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 11 Beta release can be found via Qt.io.
3 Comments
Related News
Qt Getting In On Generative AI, Starts By Adding GitHub Copilot To Qt Creator
Qt 5.15 LTS Takes Another Step Closer To Retirement
Qt 6.5 LTS Released With Many Improvements
Qt Creator 10 Released With Improved C++20 Support, QML Code Model From Qt 6.5
Qt 6.4.3 Released With 300+ Fixes
The Qt Group Launches Qt Insight
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
AMD Ready For Ryzen Linux Systems To Use AMD P-State Active Mode By Default
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
KDE Plasma 6.0 Stability "Improving Daily"