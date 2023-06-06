Qt Getting In On Generative AI, Starts By Adding GitHub Copilot To Qt Creator

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 6 June 2023
Given all the hype recently around generative AI, the Qt Group has begun exploring ways of incorporating generative AI into Qt.

The initial fruits of their quest for adding generative AI to Qt is by plumbing in GitHub Copilot into their Qt Creator integrated development environment.

Qt Creator 11 will feature GitHub Copilot integration as a technical preview for being able to suggest lines of code and more while writing C++/Qt code. Though as GitHub Copilot is a commercial code assistant tool, its use is free for only 30 days before hitting the $10~19 monthly charges.

Qt Generative AI


The Qt Group's announcement of GitHub Copilot coming to Qt Creator also adds:
"We at Qt recommend carefully evaluating the terms and conditions related to using any Generative AI, both for open source and commercial use."

This is likely just the start of Qt's generative AI endeavor:
"The GitHub Copilot integration is the first AI functionality readily integrated by the Qt Company in Qt’s developer tools. Whatever we will do in the future in Artificial Intelligence will follow our mission of optimizing productivity in the entire product development process. We want to supercharge innovations. We want to turn ideas into software. More importantly, we want you to see us as a partner for your creativity. AI might mean for us Augmented Intelligence rather than purely Artificial Intelligence."

More details via today's announcement on Qt.io.
