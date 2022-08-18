Qt Group Expanding Beyond Just The Toolkit Into More QA Software With New Acquisition

We are very excited about this opportunity. Qt and Axivion are both well-established players in the embedded device creation space and share a large, common market and customer base. With static code and architecture analysis increasingly becoming an integral part of the software development process throughout the whole lifecycle, enhancing Qt’s product offering with our QA tools will provide customers with a much richer and complete offering.



We are all jointly committed to continue the development and support for our tools within and outside the Qt market, such as architecture analysis for non-Qt applications and static analysis for non-GUI applications. Qt already supports non-Qt developers with the Qt Creator IDE and plans to further grow into more markets with our tool offerings.

While the Qt Group (most recently known as The Qt Company) is known for its Qt toolkit and related Qt Creator integrated development environment, Qt Design Studio, and related software centered around their cross-platform toolkit, they have acquired German software maker Axivion GmbH as they expand their product portfolio beyond just Qt.Axivion GmbH produces software static analysis tools and other quality assurance (QA) tooling for organizations. Axivion is a proprietary software vendor focused on their commercial products while last week it was announced that they have been acquired by the Qt Group.Qt Group today put out a blog post reaffirming their quality assurance aims beyond just Qt.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out and whether any of Axivion's QA software will open up as a result (guessing not, no indications of such plans), etc, but certainly shows that the Qt Group is expanding its sights beyond just their toolkit that has long been their center of attention.