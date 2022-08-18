Qt Group Expanding Beyond Just The Toolkit Into More QA Software With New Acquisition

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 18 August 2022 at 09:00 AM EDT. 8 Comments
QT --
While the Qt Group (most recently known as The Qt Company) is known for its Qt toolkit and related Qt Creator integrated development environment, Qt Design Studio, and related software centered around their cross-platform toolkit, they have acquired German software maker Axivion GmbH as they expand their product portfolio beyond just Qt.

Axivion GmbH produces software static analysis tools and other quality assurance (QA) tooling for organizations. Axivion is a proprietary software vendor focused on their commercial products while last week it was announced that they have been acquired by the Qt Group.
We are very excited about this opportunity. Qt and Axivion are both well-established players in the embedded device creation space and share a large, common market and customer base. With static code and architecture analysis increasingly becoming an integral part of the software development process throughout the whole lifecycle, enhancing Qt’s product offering with our QA tools will provide customers with a much richer and complete offering.

We are all jointly committed to continue the development and support for our tools within and outside the Qt market, such as architecture analysis for non-Qt applications and static analysis for non-GUI applications. Qt already supports non-Qt developers with the Qt Creator IDE and plans to further grow into more markets with our tool offerings.

Qt Group today put out a blog post reaffirming their quality assurance aims beyond just Qt.


It will be interesting to see how this plays out and whether any of Axivion's QA software will open up as a result (guessing not, no indications of such plans), etc, but certainly shows that the Qt Group is expanding its sights beyond just their toolkit that has long been their center of attention.
8 Comments
Related News
Qt 6.4 Beta Released With HTTP Server & 3D Physics Modules
Lars Knoll Announces His Successor For Qt Chief Maintainer
Lars Knoll Leaving The Qt Company, Starting New Chapter Outside Qt
Qt 5.15.4 LTS Release Now Available As Open-Source
Qt 6.3 Released With Improved Wayland Support, Qt Language Server Module
Qt 6.3 To Boast Improved Wayland Integration, Easily Allows Custom Shell Extensions
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Glibc 2.36 Dropping DT_HASH Has Been Breaking Easy Anti Cheat Games With Steam Play
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Released
AMD Details "SQUIP" Side Channel Vulnerability For Zen's Execution Unit Scheduler
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes