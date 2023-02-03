Proton 7.0-6 Released With More Windows Games Playable On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 3 February 2023
Valve has just published Proton 7.0-6 as the newest version of this Wine-based software that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux. Proton 7.0-6 had been available in testing and release candidate form since the end of last year while now has been promoted to stable.

With Proton 7.0-6 comes more Windows games that are playable under Linux. The newly-supported titles include Gotham Knights, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Heroes of the Dark, Super Arcade Racing, Crazy Machines 3, King under the Mountain, NinNinDays2, and Mahjong Ladies.

Proton 7.0-6 also fixes an Ubisoft Connect launcher failure, fixing a texture issue on the menu areas on Quake III Arena, several Microsoft Flight Simulator fixes, and a range of other game fixes. Proton 7.0-6 also ships with Wine Mono 7.4 and DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.

Proton 7.0-6


Downloading Proton 7.0-6 sources and the full list of patches can be found via GitHub.
