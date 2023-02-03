Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Proton 7.0-6 Released With More Windows Games Playable On Linux
With Proton 7.0-6 comes more Windows games that are playable under Linux. The newly-supported titles include Gotham Knights, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Heroes of the Dark, Super Arcade Racing, Crazy Machines 3, King under the Mountain, NinNinDays2, and Mahjong Ladies.
Proton 7.0-6 also fixes an Ubisoft Connect launcher failure, fixing a texture issue on the menu areas on Quake III Arena, several Microsoft Flight Simulator fixes, and a range of other game fixes. Proton 7.0-6 also ships with Wine Mono 7.4 and DXVK-NVAPI 0.6.
Downloading Proton 7.0-6 sources and the full list of patches can be found via GitHub.