Proton 7.0-5 RC Gets More Windows Games Running On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 17 October 2022 at 07:08 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Valve is preparing to roll-out Proton 7.0-5 as the newest version of this Wine-derived software that powers Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux. For facilitating some testing prior to the formal Proton 7.0-5, a release candidate was published today.

Proton 7.0-5 is now available from Valve's "release-candidate" branch for Steam Play. As with most Proton updates, 7.0-5 is enabling a number of additional games to work on this compatibility layer under Linux as well as providing many bug fixes.

Games now known to work with Proton 7.0-5 on Linux include:
- Rift
- Unravel 2
- Airborne Kingdom
- ToGather:Island
- Nancy Drew: Legend of the Crystal Skull
- Re-Volt
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Aspire: Ina's Tale
- Battle Realms: Zen Edition
- Deathsmiles II
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Pico Park Classic Edition
- Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind
- Darkstar One
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor Tomb

There are fixes meanwhile for GTA V, Final Fantasy IV, Red Dead Redemption 2, Tekken 7, and numerous other games. The DXVK snapshot used for Direct3D 9/10/11 atop Vulkan has also been revised.


More details on the Proton 7.0-5 release candidate via this GitHub ticket.
Add A Comment
Related News
Steam Deck Now Available For Immediate Ordering, Steam Deck Dock Also In-Stock
Steam On Linux Usage Receded Slightly In September
Steam On Linux Marketshare Crawls Up To 1.27% For August 2022
Atomic Async Page Flips Proposed, Valve's Gamescope Compositor Has Support Pending
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
Valve Expanding Steam Deck Availability To Asian Markets
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Linux Gets Patched For WiFi Vulnerabilities That Can Be Exploited By Malicious Packets
Zink Could Prove An Interesting Solution For Evolving OpenGL
Ardour 7.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
GNOME-Network-Displays Available With Ubuntu 22.10 For Miracast Wireless Displays