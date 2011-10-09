Proton 7.0-5 RC Gets More Windows Games Running On Linux
Valve is preparing to roll-out Proton 7.0-5 as the newest version of this Wine-derived software that powers Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux. For facilitating some testing prior to the formal Proton 7.0-5, a release candidate was published today.
Proton 7.0-5 is now available from Valve's "release-candidate" branch for Steam Play. As with most Proton updates, 7.0-5 is enabling a number of additional games to work on this compatibility layer under Linux as well as providing many bug fixes.
Games now known to work with Proton 7.0-5 on Linux include:
- Rift
- Unravel 2
- Airborne Kingdom
- ToGather:Island
- Nancy Drew: Legend of the Crystal Skull
- Re-Volt
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Aspire: Ina's Tale
- Battle Realms: Zen Edition
- Deathsmiles II
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Pico Park Classic Edition
- Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind
- Darkstar One
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor Tomb
There are fixes meanwhile for GTA V, Final Fantasy IV, Red Dead Redemption 2, Tekken 7, and numerous other games. The DXVK snapshot used for Direct3D 9/10/11 atop Vulkan has also been revised.
More details on the Proton 7.0-5 release candidate via this GitHub ticket.
