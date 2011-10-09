Proton 7.0-5 RC Gets More Windows Games Running On Linux

- Rift

- Unravel 2

- Airborne Kingdom

- ToGather:Island

- Nancy Drew: Legend of the Crystal Skull

- Re-Volt

- Warhammer: Vermintide 2

- Aspire: Ina's Tale

- Battle Realms: Zen Edition

- Deathsmiles II

- Primal Carnage: Extinction

- Pico Park Classic Edition

- Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind

- Darkstar One

- Indiana Jones and the Emperor Tomb

Valve is preparing to roll-out Proton 7.0-5 as the newest version of this Wine-derived software that powers Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux. For facilitating some testing prior to the formal Proton 7.0-5, a release candidate was published today.Proton 7.0-5 is now available from Valve's "release-candidate" branch for Steam Play. As with most Proton updates, 7.0-5 is enabling a number of additional games to work on this compatibility layer under Linux as well as providing many bug fixes.Games now known to work with Proton 7.0-5 on Linux include:There are fixes meanwhile for GTA V, Final Fantasy IV, Red Dead Redemption 2, Tekken 7, and numerous other games. The DXVK snapshot used for Direct3D 9/10/11 atop Vulkan has also been revised.