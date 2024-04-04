UPower Power Profiles Daemon v0.21 Automatically Adapts For Linux Laptop Battery Use

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 April 2024
The Power Profiles Daemon software under the UPower project has released version 0.21 which now is automatically battery-state aware for adjusting the CPU power/performance behavior depending upon whether your Linux laptop is connected to AC or battery power.

Power Profiles Daemon 0.21 will now tune the AMD and Intel P-State CPU frequency scaling driver behavior automatically if switching over to battery power. Plus there are various fixes and other enhancements to this daemon.

In the v0.21 release announcement by Marco Trevisan he sums up the changes as:
"Since this release power-profiles-daemon is battery-state aware and some drivers use a more power efficient state when using the balanced profile on battery. In particular both the AMD and Intel P-State drivers will use the balance_power EPP profile, while for Intel one we also set the energy performance bias to 8 (instead of 6).

This release also contains various fixes for the powerprofilesctl command line tool when using the launch or version commands. The tool is now better documented as we generate a manual page for it (if python3-argparse is installed) and bash completions. We're even generating the ZSH completions, but the install path must be provided.

The daemon command line interface has been improved for debugging, so use --help-debug for further information.

The systemd service lockdown settings have been restricted even more.

Various code optimizations."

For those rolling their own Power Profiles Daemon rather than just relying on your Linux distribution, the updated daemon can be downloaded from FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
