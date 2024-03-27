Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Pop!_OS Upgrades To The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Pop!_OS with the latest package updates is now using the Linux 6.8 kernel, which delivers many exciting improvements and optimizations. There's new hardware support, the experimental Intel Xe graphics driver, various performance optimizations, and more.
Making this Linux 6.8 upgrade all the more significant is that Pop!_OS had skipped over using Linux 6.7 due to encountering some regressions on their hardware that have since been fixed for the v6.8 series. So all of the Linux 6.7 features are new as well to Pop!_OS users like the experimental Bcachefs file-system, NVIDIA GSP support in Nouveau, Radeon graphics driver improvements, and more.
It's great seeing System76 continually shipping new Linux kernel releases where appropriate for Pop!_OS users and pays off for performance and features especially for newer platforms like the Thelio Major powered by the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series -- fresh benchmarks there coming up shortly.