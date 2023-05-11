KDE Plasma Wayland Session Sees More Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 6.0

12 May 2023
While the past week saw many KDE developers get together for a Plasma 6.0 development sprint in Bavaria, the development pace for code changes during this time period didn't lighten up. There still was a lot of code being committed for continuing to advance this open-source desktop environment.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly summary -- well, covering the past two weeks due to the Plasma 6.0 sprint. Beyond the highlights he shared yesterday for Plasma 6.0 plans, some of the code changes to happen recently included:

- The Kate text editor now supports Godot Engine's language server protocol (LSP).

- A new kinfo command-line tool that will dump version versions to the command-line. This kinfo utility will print the KDE Plasma version, KDE Frameworks version, Qt version, Linux kernel, graphics platform, and processors / memory / graphics information to help in debugging / bug reporting.

- Holding down the shift key while adjusting the volume using the audio volume widget or global shortcut allows for adjusting the volume in 1% increments for finer audio control.

- Improved scrolling performance in the Elisa music player.

- Fixing Plasma Wayland session crashing repeatedly on login when certain combinations of settings were used.

- Plasma Wayland session fix around copying and pasting while Klipper is running with certain settings.

- Basic sticky key functionality now works under Plasma Wayland.

- Kinetic scrolling in GTK now works under the Plasma Wayland session.

- Various other bug fixes.


A look at Plasma 5 in its early days... Plasma 5 has come a long way while now Plasma 6.0 development is heating up.


More details on the recent KDE development activity via Nate's blog.
