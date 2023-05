KDE Plasma Wayland Session Sees More Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 6.0

While the past week saw many KDE developers get together for a Plasma 6.0 development sprint in Bavaria , the development pace for code changes during this time period didn't lighten up. There still was a lot of code being committed for continuing to advance this open-source desktop environment.KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly summary -- well, covering the past two weeks due to the Plasma 6.0 sprint. Beyond the highlights he shared yesterday for Plasma 6.0 plans, some of the code changes to happen recently included:- The Kate text editor now supports Godot Engine's language server protocol (LSP).- A new kinfo command-line tool that will dump version versions to the command-line. This kinfo utility will print the KDE Plasma version, KDE Frameworks version, Qt version, Linux kernel, graphics platform, and processors / memory / graphics information to help in debugging / bug reporting.- Holding down the shift key while adjusting the volume using the audio volume widget or global shortcut allows for adjusting the volume in 1% increments for finer audio control.- Improved scrolling performance in the Elisa music player.- Fixing Plasma Wayland session crashing repeatedly on login when certain combinations of settings were used.- Plasma Wayland session fix around copying and pasting while Klipper is running with certain settings.- Basic sticky key functionality now works under Plasma Wayland.- Kinetic scrolling in GTK now works under the Plasma Wayland session.- Various other bug fixes.



A look at Plasma 5 in its early days... Plasma 5 has come a long way while now Plasma 6.0 development is heating up.

More details on the recent KDE development activity via Nate's blog