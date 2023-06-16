Plasma 6.0 Development Continues, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Land

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 June 2023 at 06:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE
It may be the middle of summer but there are no signs of Plasma 6.0 development efforts slowing down at all with this being another interesting week for KDE development.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary of all the interesting changes to have been picked up this week throughout the KDE software ecosystem. Nate Graham teases that there will be some exciting Plasma 6.0 news to share in the next day or two, but for now it's all about the usual weekly recap of interesting new features and prominent fixes that crossed the finish line this week.

- KDE's document viewer Okular gained new features around digital signature signing.

- KDE System Monitor dialogs have been ported to use a newer Kirigami dialog component.

- Improved responsiveness when hovering over items in the Kickoff category list.

- Fixing Powerdevil crashes under Plasma Wayland.

- Fixing a source of "excessively high CPU usage" from Plasma when moving windows around.

- Fixing some cursor handling bugs under Plasma Wayland.

- KWin no longer crashes when checking for updates in the PyCharm app.

More details on this week's KDE work via Nate's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
KDE Plasma 6.0 Stability "Improving Daily"
KDE Plasma 6.0's Night Color Mode Will Work With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
KDE Neon Unstable Now Building With Qt 6 Frameworks/Plasma
KDE Begins Laying The Groundwork For HDR Support, Wayland Color Management
The Progress With KDE Plasma 6's KWin HDR Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support
Linux x86 Boot Process Trying To Cleanup "Hay-Wire Circuits, Duct Tape & Super Glue"
JDK 21 Forked From Mainline For What Will Be The Next Java LTS Release
NVIDIA 545 Linux Driver To Support Vulkan Apps With PRIME On Wayland