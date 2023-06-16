Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Plasma 6.0 Development Continues, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Land
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary of all the interesting changes to have been picked up this week throughout the KDE software ecosystem. Nate Graham teases that there will be some exciting Plasma 6.0 news to share in the next day or two, but for now it's all about the usual weekly recap of interesting new features and prominent fixes that crossed the finish line this week.
- KDE's document viewer Okular gained new features around digital signature signing.
- KDE System Monitor dialogs have been ported to use a newer Kirigami dialog component.
- Improved responsiveness when hovering over items in the Kickoff category list.
- Fixing Powerdevil crashes under Plasma Wayland.
- Fixing a source of "excessively high CPU usage" from Plasma when moving windows around.
- Fixing some cursor handling bugs under Plasma Wayland.
- KWin no longer crashes when checking for updates in the PyCharm app.
More details on this week's KDE work via Nate's blog.