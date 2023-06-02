KDE Plasma 6.0 Stability "Improving Daily"

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 3 June 2023
KDE developer Nate Graham began his weekly development recap by noting that Plasma 6.0 development continues and its stability is improving daily as well as seeing new features.

Graham today published his weekly KDE development summary that highlights all the K* accomplishments. Among the KDE action items completed to end out May and in the first few days of June included:

- Apps that are marked "favorite" in Kickoff/Kicker are now weighted more highly within KRunner search results for Plasma 6.0.

- The KDE Clipboard widget now allows generating a QR code from some text.

- Improved handling for Flatpak apps that request permissions to run in the background.

- The Okular document viewer now allows setting a default scaling mode when printing PDFs.

- Support for showing Krita files (.kra) metadata within the properties dialog and elsewhere with KDE Frameworks 6.0.

Plus many other changes as noted over on Nate's blog.
