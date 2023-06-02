Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
KDE Plasma 6.0 Stability "Improving Daily"
Graham today published his weekly KDE development summary that highlights all the K* accomplishments. Among the KDE action items completed to end out May and in the first few days of June included:
- Apps that are marked "favorite" in Kickoff/Kicker are now weighted more highly within KRunner search results for Plasma 6.0.
- The KDE Clipboard widget now allows generating a QR code from some text.
- Improved handling for Flatpak apps that request permissions to run in the background.
- The Okular document viewer now allows setting a default scaling mode when printing PDFs.
- Support for showing Krita files (.kra) metadata within the properties dialog and elsewhere with KDE Frameworks 6.0.
Plus many other changes as noted over on Nate's blog.