PipeWire 0.3.68 Released With New RTP Session Module, Many Other Changes
First of all with PipeWire 0.3.68, symbolic links are now used to the pipewire binary rather than recompiling the same binary multiple times.
There is also a new RTP session module that leverages the Apple MIDI protocol for low-latency bi-directional MIDI between systems while Opus encoding was added to the RTP formats. Also notable with PipeWire 0.3.68 is a number of FreeBSD compilation fixes for improving the FreeBSD build support.
The existing pulse-tunnel module has seen improved rate matching and synchronization, the RAOP sink was ported to new OpenSSL functions, and the ACP code was updated with new PulseAudio UCM code. Upstream PulseAudio meanwhile has disabled upmixing by default while shipping configuration files that distributions can install to enable upmixing support.
PipeWire 0.3.68 also has a variety of different fixes like avoiding a crash in some cases when a Bluetooth device is disconnected.
Downloads and more details on the many PipeWire 0.3.68 changes via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.