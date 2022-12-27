Phoronix.com Dark Mode Support Now Available

Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 27 December 2022 at 08:11 AM EST. 13 Comments
For a long while there has been requests for having a dark mode version of Phoronix.com available for reading content that matches your system's dark theme. The lightened work around Christmas and the holidays finally allowed for me to tackle that sought after feature with CSS dark mode integration.

Those that are members of Phoronix Premium will now find that CSS dark mode support is available and should automatically be used when your browser's dark mode preference is set.


It's taken some time to get the dark mode support on Phoronix ironed out due to issues with the graphs not being dark-mode-friendly but with some recent tweaks, newer articles in the past few months should have graphs that are all dark-mode compatible for a nice experience.


Some of the CSS tweaking remains ongoing, so if you have any feedback or run into any oddities with the dark mode support, feel free to let me know as refinements will continue.


Those wishing to join Phoronix Premium for dark mode support can currently take advantage of the end-of-year / holiday sale to help support the site and it's continued operations amid these turbulent times. Thanks and enjoy!
13 Comments
