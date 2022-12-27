Phoronix.com Dark Mode Support Now Available

Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.

For a long while there has been requests for having a dark mode version of Phoronix.com available for reading content that matches your system's dark theme. The lightened work around Christmas and the holidays finally allowed for me to tackle that sought after feature with CSS dark mode integration.Those that are members of Phoronix Premium will now find that CSS dark mode support is available and should automatically be used when your browser's dark mode preference is set.

It's taken some time to get the dark mode support on Phoronix ironed out due to issues with the graphs not being dark-mode-friendly but with some recent tweaks, newer articles in the past few months should have graphs that are all dark-mode compatible for a nice experience.

Some of the CSS tweaking remains ongoing, so if you have any feedback or run into any oddities with the dark mode support, feel free to let me know as refinements will continue.