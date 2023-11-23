PHP 8.3 Released With Typed Class Constants & Override Attribute

PHP 8.3 is out today as the latest major annual update to the PHP programming language.PHP 8.3 implements a number of new language features and other improvements for this widely-used programming language. In my benchmarking of PHP 8.3 over the past few days I haven't noticed any major performance changes in either direction compared to PHP 8.2. Among the new features of PHP 8.3 are:- Class constants can now be accessed dynamically with a new syntax addition.- Implementing more appropriate date/time exceptions.- Adding a json_validate() function for validating JSON.- Implementing the #[\Override] attribute RFC to check that a method exists in a parent class or implemented interface.- Updating the Zip extension and adding new set/get archive flag methods.- The PHP POSIX support added posix_sysconf, posix_pathconf, posix_fpathconf, and posix_eaccess functions.- A number of new PHP Sockets options.- New features for the Randomizer class.- Adding support for newer cURL options and constants up through cURL 7.87.- Various new DOM methods added for DOM nodes and elements.- Support for rounding negative places within the number_format() function.- Support for zend_call_stack_get on OpenBSD platforms.- Support for linting multiple files at once using the php -l option.- Support for negative indices in arrays.- Support for anonymous read-only classes.- Support for typed class constants with class, interface, trait, and enum constants now supporting type declarations.- Closures created from magic methods can now accept named arguments.- The PHP CLI now supports linting multiple files.- Implementing the STREAM_NOTIFY_COMPLETED notification for PHP streams.- Many bug fixes and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on today's PHP 8.3 release via PHP.net