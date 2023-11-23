PHP 8.3 Released With Typed Class Constants & Override Attribute
PHP 8.3 is out today as the latest major annual update to the PHP programming language.
PHP 8.3 implements a number of new language features and other improvements for this widely-used programming language. In my benchmarking of PHP 8.3 over the past few days I haven't noticed any major performance changes in either direction compared to PHP 8.2. Among the new features of PHP 8.3 are:
- Class constants can now be accessed dynamically with a new syntax addition.
- Implementing more appropriate date/time exceptions.
- Adding a json_validate() function for validating JSON.
- Implementing the #[\Override] attribute RFC to check that a method exists in a parent class or implemented interface.
- Updating the Zip extension and adding new set/get archive flag methods.
- The PHP POSIX support added posix_sysconf, posix_pathconf, posix_fpathconf, and posix_eaccess functions.
- A number of new PHP Sockets options.
- New features for the Randomizer class.
- Adding support for newer cURL options and constants up through cURL 7.87.
- Various new DOM methods added for DOM nodes and elements.
- Support for rounding negative places within the number_format() function.
- Support for zend_call_stack_get on OpenBSD platforms.
- Support for linting multiple files at once using the php -l option.
- Support for negative indices in arrays.
- Support for anonymous read-only classes.
- Support for typed class constants with class, interface, trait, and enum constants now supporting type declarations.
- Closures created from magic methods can now accept named arguments.
- The PHP CLI now supports linting multiple files.
- Implementing the STREAM_NOTIFY_COMPLETED notification for PHP streams.
- Many bug fixes and other improvements.
Downloads and more details on today's PHP 8.3 release via PHP.net.
