PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 November 2023 at 06:49 PM EST. 8 Comments
LINUX GAMING
While more applications continue enabling Wayland support and getting into a shape by default, the PCSX2 open-source PlayStation 2 emulator recently moved in the opposite direction: disabling Wayland support for their distributed builds.

At the end of October this change disabled Wayland support by default. The Wayland support was described as "super broken/buggy in basically every scenario. KDE isn't too buggy, GNOME is a complete disaster," according to PCSX2 developers.

Criticism of Wayland included a "stupid obsession" with client side decorations in GNOME, the inability to position windows, various "hacks", NVIDIA driver issues, broken global menus, and other bugs.

The merge request by developer Connor McLaughlin commented:
"Until they sort their s**t out, which is unlikely, since there's been very little progress over the last decade, just keep it disabled. For the Flatpaks, users can re-enable it with flatseal if they really want the crappy experience."

The merge doesn't strip out the Wayland code but is simply disabling it for the default Flatpak and AppImage builds of this game emulator. Those building PCSX2 can continue to enjoy Wayland support if so desired.
