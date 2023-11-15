Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Microsoft Achieves OpenGL 4.5 Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa
The latest Mesa 24.0-devel code now has OpenGL 4.5 implemented atop Direct3D 12 APIs so that OGL 4.5 can be utilized for cases like Windows on Arm where there may not be a native OpenGL driver available for the hardware as well as in use-cases like Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).
This merge took care of the few missing pieces for enabling OpenGL 4.5 on D3D12. This is just one of many features to be found in next quarter's Mesa 24.0 feature release.