Microsoft Achieves OpenGL 4.5 Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 November 2023 at 06:42 AM EST. 22 Comments
MESA
Hours after writing about Microsoft's Direct3D 12 back-end for Mesa seeing OpenGL 4.4 support, the in-review OpenGL 4.5 code mentioned in that article happened to land in Mesa.

The latest Mesa 24.0-devel code now has OpenGL 4.5 implemented atop Direct3D 12 APIs so that OGL 4.5 can be utilized for cases like Windows on Arm where there may not be a native OpenGL driver available for the hardware as well as in use-cases like Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

OpenGL 4.5 support merged


This merge took care of the few missing pieces for enabling OpenGL 4.5 on D3D12. This is just one of many features to be found in next quarter's Mesa 24.0 feature release.
22 Comments
Related News
Mesa 23.3-rc4 Released With More Fixes
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Works Around Bugs For Unreal Engine 4 & 5
Rust-Written NAK Compiler Merged For Nouveau/NVK In Mesa 24.0
Intel's Mesa Shader Compiler Backend Scheduling Now ~30% Faster
Mesa 23.3-rc3 Released As The Stable Version Nears
Microsoft Gets OpenGL 4.3 Implemented Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows